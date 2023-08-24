WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first team in action for Wichita State University this semester is Head Coach Chris Lamb and Shocker Volleyball.

“We’re starting off strong,” explained Wichita State Junior Middle Blocker Natalie Foster. “We have to go fast and know every point matters, every game matters, and every practice matters for sure.”

The team went 18-13 last season but missed the NCAA Tournament, making it a main goal for this team. To reach those heights, The Shockers have motivation in the form of a 2012 Sweet Sixteen banner to look at every time they practice.

It’s actually come up a lot,” said Senior Setter Izzi Strand. “We’ve talked about how many spaces are up on the wall and how many other banners we can get. We see that one up there and go, ‘You know, we can get one better.'”

Super Senior Outside Hitter, Brylee Kelly, is now entering her sixth season with the Shockers, and her goal is to make this the best one yet.

“If you would’ve told me when I was 18 that I was going to be here for six years, I would’ve laughed,” Kelly said. “But it’s the best chapter of my life. I have a lot to give, and I’ve learned a lot. I’m just super excited to dominate this season and just be great with it.”

But if the Shockers hope to achieve their season goals, it begins with a tough non-conference schedule, intentionally set by Coach Lamb to help raise the team’s RPI ranking.

“The only way to do it is to go out and play a really good team,” explained Chris Lamb. “Yeah, it might hurt your win-loss record, but you’re going to have to get a couple of wins, you can’t beat the good team if you don’t play them, and you’re going to have to have a good season. To me, you try to go out and schedule the best teams you can and then play them.”