WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hatchet Rivalry is our focus for this week’s Competitive Drive, as one of the oldest rivalries in our state’s history between Dodge City and Garden City takes place at Riverfront Stadium.

“I think it’s great to bring those two cities to Wichita and use Riverfront Stadium for what it was originally designed for,” explained Wichita Wind Surge Director of fan experience, Bob Moulette. “It was designed to bring the neighboring towns around the city, and into Wichita to try and produce commerce and produce some interest in what’s going on. We’re excited to hold it out here.”

As for on the field, this matchup came down to the end last year with Dodge winning in walk-off fashion.

“We definitely feel like we let one slip through our fingers last year and just the way it all went down,” said Garden City head coach, Brian Hill. “We’re just trying to take care of business and control those little things we have control over.”

With last week’s major success with a Friday night game between Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, these schools are hoping to have a memorable night in Wichita.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play in that type of atmosphere,” Dodge City head coach, Glenn O’Neil, noted. “Hopefully it comes close to what Carroll and Kapaun had last week.”

Coach Hill added, “You can tell there’s an energy in the air, around the school. As the week’s gone along, it just keeps building and building.”

This year’s Hatchet Rivalry is set to kick off from Riverfront Stadium on Saturday at 6 PM.