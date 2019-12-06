Competitive Drive: Wichita youth football team makes history on their way to a national stage

WICHITA, Kan. – An 11U football team in Wichita is making history, and they need your help to get them where nobody else in the Air Capital has been before.

The Wichita Cowboys are in the midst of an undefeated season, and their success has earned them an invitation to play for a National Championship title at the home of the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Although they’re undefeated, winning football games isn’t the priority for these young men.

“We just use football as a way to mentor these kids and keep them on a straight-and-narrow path,” said Wichita Cowboys head coach A.J. Bohannon.

A.J. leads by example, and it’s working.

“Our coach, he’s like, a community activist, and I look up to that. Sometimes, stuff doesn’t just go right, and I want to be the person who will change the world,” said Wichita Cowboys lineman, Kamarrion Bodney.

A.J.’s two sons, Aaron and A’Marree Bohannon, understand how important it is to be a “student first, athlete second.”

“If we have C’s he will sit us out for one game,” said A’Marree.

“We want them to understand that, you know, at some point in time in their lives, football’s going to end, so we definitely want them to have something to fall back on,” said A.J.

The team has put out a GoFundMe page called “Help The Wichita Cowboys get to the Nationals!!!!” with a donation goal of $5,000 to help cover travel expenses such as vans, hotels, food, gas and a team bonding activity.