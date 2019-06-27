Connor Frankamp will suit up for Lakers in NBA Summer League

WICHITA, Kan. – – Former Wichita State Shockers guard Connor Frankamp will get a shot at showcasing his talent at the next level.

Frankamp will join his old Shockers teammate in Las Vegas to play in the NBA Summer League, after receiving an invite from the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Wichita North alum took to Twitter today to make the announcement.

Summer League is slated to begin on July 5th and run through the 15th.

Frankamp spent last year playing for BC Beore in a top-tier league in Bulgaria.

As it stands now, Frankamp is still expected to play for the AfterShocks in The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, when it comes to Wichita on July 25th.