Could live betting be the future of NFL games?

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – DJ McCarty was the hero on a day when not many shots were falling for Wichita State. Her three-pointer with 11 seconds left in the game proved to be the game-winner to push Wichita State past ECU, 57-55, Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (12-10, 4-5) snapped a three-game losing streak with the win and recorded its first season sweep of the Pirates since joining the American Athletic Conference.

Raven Prince logged her third game in double figures this season and first of conference play with a team-high tying 11 points, while Asia Henderson scored nine of her career-high 11 points after halftime. Seraphine Bastin chipped in seven points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Shockers went 7-for-13 in the fourth quarter to up their overall percentage for the game to 36 percent, despite a 4-for-16 marksmanship from beyond the arc. Wichita State made up for it at the free throw line, making 21-of-30 attempts.

ECU (4-17, 1-7) knocked down 7-of-18 from long range and connected on 42 percent of its field goals on a day when they got to the free throw line only 10 times, making four. Taniyah Thompson poured in a game-high 25 points.

ECU used a 9-0 run to take a 9-3 lead after going the first four minutes without a score. The Shockers would go scoreless for more than seven minutes and finish the first quarter with only six points. After 10 minutes ECU led 13-6 thanks to Wichita State going just 2-for-9 from the floor with seven turnovers.

The six first quarter points were the second fewest by a Shocker team this season (4 vs. Tulsa).

Wichita State held ECU scoreless for a span of 4:03 to tie the game at 21 and would go into the locker room all square at 23. The Shockers outscored the Pirates 17-10 in the period.

ECU shot 43 percent from the floor, but 13 turnovers and a 2-for-8 mark from long range kept them from holding the lead. Wichita State managed to tie the game despite shooting 28 percent, but they made up for it at the free throw line, going 11-for-16.

No Shocker had more than five points (Prince led with 5), but eight of the nine Shockers that checked in had scored in the first half. ECU’s Tainyah Thompson led all players with 11.

At the 4:21 mark of the third, Wichita State took its first lead since it led 3-0 to open the game on an Asia Henderson layup. Not even a minute later Wichita State would relinquish the lead following a corner trey.

Through three quarters of play ECU held a slim 39-37 lead.

Carla Bremaud’s jumper from the elbow with 6:02 left gave the Shockers a 45-44 lead to spearhead an 8-0 run and extending their lead to seven and only 3:39 to go. Following an ECU timeout, the Pirates scored five straight to cut the margin back to two, 51-49.

Another timely bucket from Henderson and a free throw made it a four-point game only to see the Pirates come right back with five straight to go back on top, 55-54, and only 22 seconds left.

With Wichita State trailing by one the Shockers needed a score and they got it in the form of a wide open McCarty three-pointer from the far corner to make it 57-55. ECU had one last chance to tie or take the lead, but Lashonda Monk’s three-pointer from the left wing bounced off the rim as time expired.

Up NextWichita State goes for the season sweep of Temple on Wednesday, Feb. 5 when the Shockers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Owls for a 7 p.m. ET tip.