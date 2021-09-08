Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ son confuses favorite QB Dak Prescott with Patrick Mahomes

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass pressured by outside linebacker Devon Kennard #42 of the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) – ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are the featured team in this year’s Hard Knocks series from NFL Films.

In a clip released from the season finale, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs introduced his 4-year-old son Aaiden to his favorite quarterback Dak Prescott, but the young Cowboys fan was a little confused.

Aaiden Diggs finally got to meet @Dak, but he was still a little confused. 😂@DallasCowboys | #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/6G6LnImJXv — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 7, 2021

“So you’re Patrick Mahomes?” Aaiden said.

In a previous episode of the show, Aaiden again confused his father’s teammate with the Kansas City Chief’s quarterback when talking about his No. 4 Dallas Cowboys jersey.

“You think I’m Patrick Mahomes still? Whose jersey is this?” Prescott said to Aaiden as they all laugh.

“I mean not Patrick Mahomes, you’re Dak Prescott?” Aaiden said. “Good to see you.”

Prescott later signed a jersey for his teammates son and even brought him a new jersey signed by him.

“Now you can wear one and hang one up,” Prescott said. “I’m gonna sign it and I’m gonna write on it, ‘Not Patrick Mahomes’ so you remember.”

You can watch the entire episode and all of Aaiden’s interactions throughout the series on HBO Max.