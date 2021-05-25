Cowley College baseball eyes up Junior College World Series

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cowley College baseball coach Darren Burroughs was named the Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division Coach of the Year on the same day the team departed for the Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, CO.

“Every team goes through a little adversity and we went through some of that and have played well the last three to four weeks. We’re excited about where we are at,” said Burroughs.

In his first season as the Tigers’ head coach, Burroughs and the Tigers captured the Jayhawk East title, Region VI championship, and are the fifth-seed in Grand Junction. One of 10 teams competing.

“We know the moment we get here on campus is that the goal is to make it to Grand Junction and win Region VI,” said Tigers catch Gus Freeman. “After getting that done it feels like a big relief but obviously we still have a lot of work to do.”

The JUCO World Series is held May 29-June 5 in Grand Junction, CO. The Tigers earned the fifth-seed at the World Series and will face sixth-seeded Central Arizona (48-7) Sunday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

“For mostly everybody, it’s probably the biggest stage we’ve played baseball in. The excitement to go up there and experience is probably once in a lifetime,” said Tigers first baseman Michelle Artzberger.

Cowley heads to Grand Junction with a 46-8 overall record.

