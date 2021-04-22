Cowley College punches ticket to NJCAA semifinals after rallying back for 105-101 win

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 23 Wichita State was held in check for the second straight game, falling 5-2, at Kansas Wednesday night.

Wichita State (32-6-1) fields one of the nation’s top offenses, but have been held in check the last two games. The Shockers have scored just two runs on just seven hits in their last 18.0 innings.

Bailey Lange (16-3) got the start and went only 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits. Caitlin Bingham finished the game, allowing two hits and two walks in 2.1 innings.

Addison Barnard was 2-for-3 and Madison Perrigan homered for the 50th time in her career. Sydney McKinney and Bailey Urban were the only other Shockers to record a hit on the night.

Kansas wasted little time putting a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the first. The first two batters reached via single and hit by pitch, leading to a sacrifice fly and RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Jayhawks increased their margin to 5-0 after a run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Perrigan’s two-run shot was the lone firework, coming in the top of the sixth inning.

Up NextNo. 23 Wichita State returns to Wilkins Stadium for the final home series of the season this weekend. The Shockers host USF for a four-game series beginning Friday at 5 p.m.