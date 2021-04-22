Cowley College punches ticket to NJCAA semifinals after rallying back for 105-101 win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley College Tigers pulled on a miraculous comeback in a 105-101 win over the No. 1 seed Mineral Area on Thursday in the Elite Eight of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.

The Tigers trailed by 18 points at halftime, and by 25 early in the second half, before rallying back to outscore Mineral Area 62-40 in the second half in the four point win.

With the win, Cowley advances to the Final Four where they will face the winner of the game between fourth-seed John A. Logan College and 13-seed Ranger College. The next game will be played Friday at 5 p.m.

(Cowley College Athletics contributed information to this article.)

