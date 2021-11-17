Cowley College volleyball is set to compete at Nationals

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday the Cowley College volleyball team will compete in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

Being the top seed comes with the territory when you win 38 straight matches prior to the tournament and have a perfect 38-0 record.

“We put a lot of pressure on our teams with our serve. That gets them on their heals, whether we’re acing them or not,” said Steven Gream, Cowley’s head coach. “It makes our defense easier to set up because of that pressure. Then our defense kicks in and gets the ball to our offense and our offense is one of the top in the country and allows our offense to get those wide open holes.”

The Tigers only lost three sets total all season in their 38 matches. They are one of the top scoring teams in country with over 1,700 kills shots.

“We knew we were going to be good at the beginning of the season, I just wasn’t expecting us to be that good,” said Iva Halacheva, an outside hitter for the Tigers. “I wasn’t expecting the chemistry to be, Wow! You know?”

Cowley College will play Montgomery College on Thursday at 1 p.m. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

To view the bracket for the Division II tournament, click here.