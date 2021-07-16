Creighton alumni team knocks off K-State alumni team in heartbreaker at TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Deverell Biggs banked in a fallaway three-pointer to barely beat the shot clock buzzer and send the Omaha Blue Crew past Purple & Black, 60-59.

Biggs finished with a team-high 14 points in the win for the Creighton University alumni squad.

Jahenns Manigat scored 11 points and had a game-high five steals for the Omaha Blue Crew, which won despite shooting just 13% (4-for-30) from beyond the arc.

Thomas Gipson tallied a game-high 19 points in the losing effort for Purple & Black, which squandered a nine-point lead.