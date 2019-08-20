Depth could be key to Maize South success

MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) – – The Maize South Mavericks return almost the same team for the 2019 season.

Head coach Brent Pfeifer says he only lost 11 seniors from last year.

The Mavericks are coming off a year that was almost like a tale of two different seasons.

Maize South started the 2018 season by dropping their first three games. However, a 24-17 win at home over Arkansas City would spark a six game winning streak for a young Mavericks team.

Maize South would ultimately fall to their crosstown rival, Maize, in the playoffs, 35-0.

With a lot of familiar faces, depth will be a luxury for Pfeifer and his Mavericks squad.

“We’ve got a lot of guys fighting for spots on both sides really, we brought a lot of guys back on both sides of the ball, but we don’t really look at it like that, we are kind of starting over, there’s a lot of young guys who are coming in who put a lot of work in this offseason and we are going to give them a shot too, clean slate and find out who is ready to compete and win those spots,” said Pfeifer.

Maize South will open the 2019 season on September 6th at home against Wichita Heights.