Derby starts season with a record 148 athletes

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW)- There must be something in the water in Derby, because it’s producing loads of athletes. 148 interested football players turned out for Tuesday’s practice, eager to play for the Panthers this season.

“This is the biggest group we have ever had, 148 kids,” says coach Brandon Clark. “We’ve got 60 freshman now, we got about 90 upperclassman we consider sophomore through seniors but you know they keep coming back and it’s fun and it’s a brotherhood and they just enjoy being around each other.”

After a successful season, Senior Tre Washington goes into this year as a 6A State Title champion. Last year it was quarterback Hunter Igo and Washington connecting smooth like butter to contribute to the 13-0 record, and to the combined 450 yards during their 6A State championship game against Blue Valley North. Head coach Brandon Clark is leaning on Washington to step up for the Panthers

“He’s become a leader this summer, way better than he has last year. He’s bought in, he’s showing up to workouts and obviously he’s a very talented football player but just seeing him become a leader is pretty fun too,” says Clark.