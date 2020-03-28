Dewey named head men’s basketball coach at GCCC

Garden City, Kan (GCCC Athletic Communications) Cole Dewey had already laid footprints in Garden City nearly eight years ago. And in just one season as an assistant with the Broncbusters, he left an indelible mark on the entire community.

Less than a decade later, he’s back, only this time, he’s the man in charge.

On Monday, following a nationwide search, Dewey was named the next men’s basketball coach at Garden City Community College. He replaces Interim Coach Silas Mills who took over following Patrick Nee’s departure at the end of Feb.

“We had some great candidates for this position,” Director of Athletics Greg McVey said. “But the one thing about Cole is he checked all the boxes. He immediately rose to the top because he had the right balance of basketball knowledge, student success and being a community pillar.”

College President, Dr. Ryan Ruda, feels the committee hit a home run.

Welcome @CoachDewey0 as the new men's basketball coach at Garden City Community College.

-Story: https://t.co/vBRWRAHPVz pic.twitter.com/bkG7xHtTys — Broncbuster Athletics (@sportsbuster) March 27, 2020

“I am extremely excited to be bringing Cole Dewey back to Buster nation,” he said. “I was very pleased with the quality of candidates that we had, which is truly representative of the respect that Garden City Community College has as an institution. We were looking for a candidate who exhibits high character and will demonstrate and present a team that excels in the classroom, community and on the court. I am excited to welcome Cole back and excited for the future of men’s basketball under his leadership.”

Dewey, 31, brings a wealth of experience back to Garden City. He spent the past two years revitalizing the program at Otero, winning 45 games including a 25-7 campaign in 2019-2020. The Rattlers were ranked as high as No. 5 in the nation and finished second in the region standings.

“When the job opened, it immediately sparked my interest because I coached there before,” Dewey said. “I know people in the community. It’s a place my wife and I plan to start a family. And they have the resources that will enable us to compete for a National Championship.”

Before landing the job at Otero, Dewey spent three seasons working as an assistant under Hank Plona at powerhouse Indian Hills. There, the Warriors made three straight trips to the National Tournament and won 91 games. They were 33-0 entering the 2018 NJCAA Tournament before being upset by a Cinderella-Barton squad.

“Cole is a winner,” McVey added. “He’s won everywhere he’s been. And his teams have been solid in the classroom. Being a basketball coach at this level is more than x’s and o’s, and Cole fully understands that. He’s been a part of some really great programs.”

Prior to his run at Indian Hills, Dewey coached the 2014-2015 season at South Plains, where the Texans made it all the way to the National Championship Game as the No. 8 seed before dropping a heartbreaker in overtime to Northwest Florida State. The year before that, he was an assistant under Brady Trenkle in Garden City-propelling the Broncbusters to a 22-9 record and a third-place finish in the Jayhawk Conference. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Campbell University.

“I’ve been very fortunate to work under some really great people,” Dewey explained. “Working for Steve Green at South Plains and playing in the National Championship Game was an unbelievable moment. Hank was a tremendous leader at Indian Hills. These guys are all respected in the Junior College world. I learned so much from them, and I’ve built some really great relationships along the way.”

In all, Dewey has been a part of four conference championships while coaching 31 All-Conference players and three league players’ of the year. 51 of his student-athletes have signed to play at Division-I schools and his players have a 100-percent graduation rate.

“I’ve been recruiting for the last two weeks,” Dewey admitted. “Now I get to tell all of those guys that they’re going to Garden City. We want to make a run at the National Championship.”

Dewey grew up in Willow Spring, N.C. where he played for his father, David at South Johnston High School. There, he was a three-time all-conference performer, averaging 16 points, four rebounds and eight assists as a senior. He finished his prep career with 1,196 points and a school-record 520 assists. After graduation, he signed at Campbell University where he played for four years. He has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration.

He comes to Garden City with his wife, Kristina, who’s a registered nurse.