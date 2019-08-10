Diamond Dawgs take a bite out of the Cannons, 13-3, will play in NBC World Series title game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The ‘Final Four’ of the 85th NBC World Series saw two local teams battle it out for a shot to play in the title game on Saturday.

The Kansas Cannons and Cheney Diamond Dawgs went head to head on the diamond in the first game of the night on Friday.

The first inning and a half saw both teams trade runs, with the Cannons getting a solo home run from Hunter LaMunyon in the top of the second.

However, it would be the Diamond Dawgs day after that.

They would plate three runs in the bottom of the second and six runs in the sixth, en route to a 13-3 win.

It was a big night for right fielder Kyler Castillo, who would go four for four and score two runs.

Cheney shortstop Blake Rambusch would drive in three of the Diamond Dawgs runs on the night.

The Diamond Dawgs will play the winner of the Seattle Studs and San Diego Stars match-up in the championship game Saturday night.

The first pitch for that game is set for 7 p.m.