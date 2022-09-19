WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Extra Point is a new digital show that Sports Director Zach Martin and Sports Anchor Julia Lobaina will be hosting every week.

This show will focus on prep sports and college athletics from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Wichita State University. We will also dive into other sports-related content that is happening right here in Wichita.

For volume one, we kick things off with high school football. We have been spoiled with the number of great games we’ve had in the KSN viewing area. Two teams that have stood out to us were the Maize Eagles and the Northwest Grizzlies.

This Maize offense has been really impressive. So far, they’ve won every game by 28 or more points. Quarterback and K-State commit Avery Johnson has really set the tone. He has 11 touchdowns and is completing 76% of his passes.

As for the Grizzlies, they had a dominant win over Kapaun Mt. Carmel after losing to the Crusaders twice last season.

At the college level, we have a big game here in the sunflower state. KU (3-0) will host Duke (3-0), and Julia is going with the Jayhawks. This offense, led by quarterback Jalon Daniels is not slowing down anytime soon. Duke won this contest last year 52-33, so it’s payback time for Kansas.

Kansas State opens Big-12 play on the road in Norman. It’ll be interesting to see how this Wildcats offense bounces back from a stagnant performance against Tulane.

Right here in Wichita, Shocker volleyball is finally returning home to start conference play. They will face Temple on Friday and East Carolina on Sunday.

And last, but certainly not least, the NHL is coming to Intrust Bank Arena this Saturday! The Arizona Coyotes and the St. Louis Blues will face off in a preseason game at 7 p.m.

Zach and Julia will be back every Monday talking the latest on prep and college sports in the area.