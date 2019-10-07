“Do you want to come with us to watch the Chiefs play?”: Viral Chiefs super fan makes the trek to Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — It’s no secret that Chiefs fans love watching their team play, but the Chandler family takes their fandom to the next level. The family has a tradition of a 700-mile trek from New Mexico.

This year, they surprised 10-year-old family friend, Mechi, with an invitation to the 12-hour drive to see the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium for her birthday.

Her reaction of the surprise went viral.

This little girl is a ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ and ⁦@Chiefs⁩ diehard fan and will be celebrating her 10th birthday this Sunday night at #Arrowhead watching her first ⁦#Chiefs⁩ game. Her reaction is priceless!!



Mechi is most looking forward to seeing her favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s just a really big inspiration and he’s just such a good player on the field,” said Mechi. “He’s a really good player off the field.”