Dotson, Azubuike lift No. 3 Kansas over Tennessee 74-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Devon Dotson scored 22 points, Udoka Azubuike added 18 and No. 3 Kansas beat Tennessee 74-68 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Azubuike was the lone big man for the Jayhawks after Silvio De Sousa was suspended 12 games and David McCormack banned five for their roles in a brawl Tuesday against Kansas State.

Azubuike overcame early foul trouble to finish with 11 rebounds and four blocks. Yves Pons led the Volunteers with 24 points.

