Double take: Bethel men’s basketball repeats history

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The seven-seed Bethel College men’s basketball team made waves in the KCAC quarterfinal game on Thursday night, knocking out the two-seed Moundbuilders in Winfield, 67-66.

It was a familiar scenario for three members of the Bethel athletics staff.

Head coach Jayson Artaz, assistant coach Ryan Lohfink and athletic director Tony Hoops were on the 2005 team that performed the same feat, as a two-seed, defeating seven-seed Southwestern College in the KCAC quarterfinal game.

Bethel plays Saturday evening at 7pm at Oklahoma Wesleyan, who is ranked 18th in the nation, but a three-seed in the KCAC tournament. The winner will advance to the KCAC championship game on Monday at Hartman Arena.

