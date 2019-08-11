Dozier, Soler each homer twice as Royals beat Tigers 10-2

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 11: Hunter Dozier #17 of the Kansas City Royals celebrates with Jorge Soler #12 after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning during the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 11, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler each homered twice, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Sunday for a split of the four-game series between the worst teams in the AL Central.

It was Dozier’s third career multihomer game, all of which have come on the current road trip.

He hit two against the Twins on Aug. 2, and then duplicated the feat Thursday in the series opener in Detroit.

Soler went deep four times in the final three games of the series, and Whit Merrifield led off the game with a home run for the second time in three days.

The trio combined for 10 homers in the series.

The Royals won their second in a row after losing six of seven. Last-place Detroit fell to 7-23 since the All-Star break.

Jakob Junis (8-10) improved to 7-1 against the Tigers, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings.

His seven wins against Detroit in the last three seasons are tied with Corey Kluber for the most in the majors.

Daniel Norris (3-10) allowed three homers in three innings, leaving the Tigers down 4-2.

Merrifield led off with his 14th homer after he opened Friday’s 5-2 loss with an inside-the-park homer against Edwin Jackson.

Norris retired the next batter, but Dozier hit his third homer of the series into the Royals’ bullpen in left-center.

Niko Goodrum made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first with his 11th homer, but Soler responded with a two-run drive in the third for his 34th homer.

Soler finished with three hits and five RBIs. He homered again in the eighth against Drew VerHagen and hit a two-run single in the ninth.

HOMER HEAVEN FOR THE ROYALS

Dozier and Soler each have six home runs at Comerica Park this season, more than any Tiger other than JaCoby Jones (seven). Merrifield has four, one more than Miguel Cabrera.

NO SERIES WIN

With a win on Saturday or Sunday, the Tigers would have won just their third home series of the season.

They swept the Royals in three games in April and won two of three from Kansas City in May. They are 9-7 against Kansas City this season and 26-73 against the rest of the major leagues.

UP NEXT

Both teams have Monday off before starting a home series on Tuesday.

Matthew Boyd (6-8. 4.16 ERA) will start for Detroit against Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 5.34 ERA) of the Seattle Mariners, while the Royals will have Glenn Sparkman (3-7, 5.71 ERA) starting against the St. Louis Cardinals.