Dusenbury named head football coach at Andover High School

Andover, Kan (Andover Public Schools) Ken Dusenbury has been named Head Football Coach at Andover High School for the 2020-2021 school year pending Andover Board of Education approval. Coach Dusenbury will replace Cade Armstrong who resigned after the 2019 season.

Coach Dusenbury has been the head coach at Garden Plain High School for the past five seasons where he currently teaches strength and conditioning. He will teach strength and conditioning within the physical education department at Andover High School.

Dusenbury is a 1988 graduate of Attica High High School and played collegiately at Bethel College. He received a BA in English, from Bethel College, a Master of Educational Administration degree from Wichita State University, and a Master’s of School Counseling degree from Fort Hays State University.

Coach Dusenbury, along with his wife Wendy, have three sons who graduated from Andover High School: Joe, is currently a PhD student in Electrical Engineering at North Carolina State University, Jordan, is currently working and residing in New York City, and Jake, is currently the Special Teams Quality Control Analyst for the University of Southern California football program, after having been a student assistant at K-State with the special teams staff.

Coach Dusenbury completed his fifth season as the head coach of Garden Plain High School and is coming off of a 10-1 season. Garden Plain was 42-11 with three league championships, six playoff wins and two quarter final appearances during his five years of leading the program. Coach Dusenbury’s teams have averaged 35 points per game including this past season where they averaged 49 points and 401 yards of offense per game