East High School product to become League 42’s first college baseball player

WICHITA, Kan. – The goal for League 42 was to give inner-city athletes the opportunity to play affordable baseball.

“A lot of the urban kids weren’t playing baseball, so we decided back in 2013 that we wanted to try to change that,” said League 42 founder and executive director, Bob Lutz.

For just $30 per family, League 42 gives each player a full uniform, a glove and any additional equipment needed to play baseball, including bats, balls and catcher’s gear, according to their website.

Now, the nonprofit organization is producing college talent.

East High School senior pitcher Dorian Lane became the first player in the League 42 pipeline to make it to the college ranks after verbally committing to Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.

Lane says that he wasn’t very interested in baseball until he got the opportunity to pitch with League 42.

“Once I got to try that out, I realized I could control the game,” said Lane. “If it weren’t for that, I probably wouldn’t still be playing, to be honest. I just really fell in love with it.”

“Dorian showed a lot of promise,” said Lutz. He played some baseball when he arrived in League 42, but he was like a wild stallion. We saw the potential, but he needed a lot of work, and over time, he’s put in the work.”

While Lane’s recruitment was unique due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was able to tour NOC-Enid before the recruiting dead-period was put in place – an experience that solidified that the junior college was the right fit.

“I would definitely just go there for school, if I wasn’t playing baseball,” admitted Lane.

He hopes to continue on to a Division I program, and become League 42’s first player to play professional baseball.

“I feel kind of honored, you know, to be the first one to go play college baseball,” said Lane. “I have a lot of people in here, a lot of people in League 42 supporting me, and I feel like I got a lot of younger kids looking up to me, hopefully, so I got to set a good example, you know.”

Lutz believes that more League 42 talent that will follow in Lane’s footsteps, an accomplishment he calls “rewarding” for the nonprofit.

“We think we have a lot more player sin the pipeline that will follow Dorian to some level of college baseball, and over time, as we are around longer, it’s really impossible to know how many of our players will reach that level,” said Lutz. “We’re excited to find out.”