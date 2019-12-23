Echenique Earns Conference Plaudit

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Dec. 16-22.
Echenique – a senior center from Baranquilla, Colombia — was a game-changer in Wichita State’s 73-63 win over (-/25) VCU, despite foul trouble. He shared high-scoring honors with 14 points in just 14 minutes to go with six rebounds and three blocks.
The 6-foot-11 Echenique missed the season’s first four contests with a fractured left hand but has averaged 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds since his return on Nov. 23. He’s dunked at least once in each of his seven games and has a team-high 10 blocks.
This is the second weekly honor roll nod for Echenique and the first this season. He’s the fifth-different Shocker to win a weekly conference accolade in 2019-20.