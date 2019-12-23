Echenique Earns Conference Plaudit

Oklahoma State guard Jonathan Laurent (1) and Wichita State center Jaime Echenique (21) fight for the ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique has been named to the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll for the week of Dec. 16-22.

Echenique – a senior center from Baranquilla, Colombia — was a game-changer in Wichita State’s 73-63 win over (-/25) VCU, despite foul trouble. He shared high-scoring honors with 14 points in just 14 minutes to go with six rebounds and three blocks.

The 6-foot-11 Echenique missed the season’s first four contests with a fractured left hand but has averaged 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds since his return on Nov. 23. He’s dunked at least once in each of his seven games and has a team-high 10 blocks.

This is the second weekly honor roll nod for Echenique and the first this season. He’s the fifth-different Shocker to win a weekly conference accolade in 2019-20.