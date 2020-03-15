Live Now
Watch KSN News at 10
1  of  45
Closings and Delays
Aldersgate UMC - Wichita Bethel College Mennonite Church Central Christian Church Central Christian Church - Wichita Covenant Church Derby - Woodlawn United Methodist Church Ell-Saline - USD 307 Faith Church - Valley Center First Church of the Nazarene Grace Hill Mennotite Church - Whitewater Heartland Community Church - Wichita Hutchinson - First Mennonite Church Journey at McPherson Journey At Yoder Journey Mennonite Church New Community Christian Church - Salina Newton - Koerner Heights Church Olivet BAPTIST Church Pine Valley Christian Church - Wichita Pleasant Valley UMC - Wichita Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church River Community Church - Wichita Shalom Mennonite Church Solomon - Solomon Yoked Parish Table of Hope MCC Triniity United Methodist Church - Hutchinson Trinity Heights United Methodist - Newton United Methodist Church - Cheney Westlink Church of Christ Wichita - Calvary Baptist Church Wichita - Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita - Central Coummunity Church Wichita - College Hill United Methodist Church Wichita - Countryside Christian Church Wichita - East Heights United Methodist Church Wichita - East Point Church of Christ Wichita - Eastminster Church Wichita - First MB (Mennonite Brethren) Church Wichita - First Presbyterian Church Wichita - GracePoint Church Wichita - Great Plains Church Wichita - Life Church Wichita - Metropolitan Baptist Church Wichita - Pathway Church Westlink Wichita - Riverlawn Christian Church

ECHL cancels remainder of season

Sports

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Thunder TRIPS_1523073188288.png.jpg

PRINCETON, N.J. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

The Wichita Thunder via social media said,” We ask for your patience as we navigate these unprecedented events. We will provide more information on next steps in the coming days via our website and social media platforms,.”

“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff. At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year. With that said, however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.”

A statement from ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin

The EHCL commended the Professional Hockey Players’ Association for their assistance in helping them reach a decision to cancel the remainder of the season.

They are asking fans, players, coaches, officials, and staff to continue to follow the rules set in place by their local authorities.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories