ECHL cancels remainder of season

PRINCETON, N.J. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

The Wichita Thunder via social media said,” We ask for your patience as we navigate these unprecedented events. We will provide more information on next steps in the coming days via our website and social media platforms,.”

“The decision by the ECHL to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 Season does not come lightly, as this is an emotional time for our players, coaches, member teams, fans and staff. At this point in the season, there has been immense dedication and countless hours committed in moving towards what is traditionally the most exciting part of the hockey year. With that said, however, as each passing day raises additional concerns for the safety of those in the ECHL community and as we take precautionary measures in conjunction with our local authorities across the continent to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, it has become apparent that this is the prudent decision. Our game and our product are based on our fans and their ability to cheer on their favorite ECHL team and players at one of our many facilities around the continent. Without that social environment and game atmosphere, the ECHL simply isn’t the same.” A statement from ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin

The EHCL commended the Professional Hockey Players’ Association for their assistance in helping them reach a decision to cancel the remainder of the season.

They are asking fans, players, coaches, officials, and staff to continue to follow the rules set in place by their local authorities.

— Wichita Thunder (@Wichita_Thunder) March 15, 2020

