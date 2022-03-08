EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kent Weiser, who has served as the athletic director at Emporia State for the last 23 years, announced his retirement, effective July 1, 2022, on Tuesday afternoon.

“It has been an honor to serve as Director of Athletics for Emporia State the past 23 years,” Weiser said in a news release. “I have high expectations of myself, knowing that being successful in this position requires one to expend a great deal of mental and physical energy every day.

“I have been honest with myself about how long I can perform these duties at the level I personally expect, and feel it is best for the Department and our programs to turn the leadership over to someone with fresh ideas and new energy.”

With Weiser at the helm of the Emporia State Athletic Department, the Hornets have won 25 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) regular-season team championships and 18 tournament championships.

Every Hornet program has made an appearance in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships on his watch with a total of 126 national placements, 11 top-eight finishes, six top-four finishes, four championship games appearances and the 2010 women’s basketball national championship.

Emporia State teams have finished in the top 20 of Division II in 11 different sports under Weiser’s leadership.

A native of Great Bend, Weiser attended Kansas University (KU), where he received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Science in education.

“I’m confident the future of Emporia State Athletics is bright,” Weiser said. “And the best days are yet to come.”