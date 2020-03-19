England suspends soccer until April 30, will extend season

1  of  95
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Atwood United Methodist Church Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood - Immanuel United Church of Christ Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Emprise Bank Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Municipal Court Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts Newman University North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Stevens County STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Towne East Mall closed through March 29 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Museum of World Treasures Wichita New Hope Christian Church Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church Winfield First Presbyterian Church

England suspends soccer until April 30, will extend season

Sports

by: STEVE DOUGLAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A locked gate is seen by the Etihad Stadium where Manchester City was due to play Burnley in an English Premier League soccer match Saturday March 14, 2020, after all English soccer games were cancelled due to the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus. For most people, the new COVID-19 coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

English soccer authorities reached an unprecedented agreement to extend the season “indefinitely” on Thursday in an effort to complete all competitions disrupted by the virus outbreak that has brought sport almost to a standstill worldwide.

As well as announcing that the professional game in England will remain suspended until at least April 30, the Football Association and the Premier League said it was waiving a regulation which dictates that the domestic season has to finish by June 1.

“We are united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019/20 football season,” read a statement by the organizations which run English soccer, “and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so.”

The commitment boosted the likelihood of Liverpool winning its first league title in 30 years. The Reds lead the Premier League by 25 points, and needed only two more wins from its last nine games to clinch the title before the virus outbreak caused the suspension of all soccer in the country.

FA chairman Greg Clarke previously said it might be impossible to finish the season, while the vice-chair of Premier League club West Ham, Karren Brady, has called for the league to be declared null and void.

English soccer was initially suspended until April 4 last Friday, although that period always seemed likely to be extended — especially after the British government this week advised against mass gatherings amid the virus outbreak.

UEFA’s decision on Tuesday to postpone the European Championship and push the tournament back to 2021 opened up space for domestic leagues like the Premier League to be extended “and, in doing so, maintain the integrity of each competition,” the FA and Premier League said.

There was no mention of the possibility of playing games in empty stadiums to speed up the completion of the season and potentially satisfy broadcast partners.

That prospect was raised, though, in a statement released by Manchester United on Thursday, when the club announced a goodwill gesture to its casual workforce amid the virus outbreak.

“Manchester United will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers, should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season,” the club said.

An added complication for soccer in general is the fact that many employment agreements between players and clubs, sponsorship contracts, and broadcasting agreements expire on June 30.

“We will continue to follow government advice,” the soccer organizations said, “and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at www.twitter.com/sdouglas80

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

