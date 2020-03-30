ESPN to air memorable NBA Finals games on Wednesday nights

1  of  2
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs a rebound in front of Anthony Davis #3 during a 104-102 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – ESPN will air NBA doubleheaders on Wednesday nights during April showcasing key NBA Finals games.

The doubleheaders begin this week with two games from the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, where the Cavaliers became the first team in league history to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win the title.

The final two games from Miami’s 2013 title run will run April 8. The rest of the month will feature the clinching games from the Lakers’ titles in 2009 and ’10, Boston’s 2008 championship run and the final games for Shaquille O’Neal with the Lakers and LeBron James with the Miami Heat.

