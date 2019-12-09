Etienne named AAC Freshman of the Week; Burton joins Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – With big performance in Sunday’s road win at Oklahoma State, a pair of Shockers earned weekly plaudits from the American Athletic Conference.

Tyson Etienne is the league’s freshman of the week and Jamarius Burton was one of five standouts named to the honor roll.

Etienne – a 6-2 guard from Englewood, N.J. – scored a game-high 19 points on five three-pointers against the Cowboys (ranked No. 25 in last week’s USA Today Coaches Poll). For the week he averaged 16.0 points and connected on 8-of-13 three-point tries.

Burton – a 6-4 sophomore guard from Charlotte, N.C. – landed on the honor roll for the second time this year after flirting with a triple-double against OSU. He handed out a career-high 11 assists with just one turnover while also banking seven points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Shockers were +31 with Burton on the floor. In two games last week he averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals with a 4.67 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Etienne’s 2.67 threes-per-game is tied for the league lead and is ahead of the school-record pace set by Landry Shamet (2.63) during the 2017-18 season.

Burton’s 11 assists are the most in The American this year and the most by a Shocker since Shamet dished out 11 in a Jan. 11, 2018 win at ECU. Burton’s total also tied for the second-most assists by a Shocker in a true road game (In addition to Shamet, Bill Lang had 11 at Oregon State on Dec. 1, 1972 and Bob Trogele dished 13 at DePaul on Dec. 10, 1977).

A challenging stretch continues this Saturday when Wichita State plays host to the Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) in its annual downtown game at INTRUST Bank Arena. The 5 p.m. CT tip airs on ESPN2. Tickets are still available by calling 855-755-SEAT, logging on to selectaseat.com or visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.