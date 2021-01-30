Etienne scores 29 in leading Wichita State past UCF in OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Tyson Etienne gave Wichita State the lead for good with a foul shot with 47 seconds left in overtime and Wichita State went on to beat Central Florida 93-88. Capping a second half that featured seven lead changes and five ties, the Knights’ Dre Fuller Jr. hit a pair of free throws to even the score at 77 with five seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime. Etienne tied his career high with 29 points to lead the Shockers. Jamille Reynolds had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Knights.

