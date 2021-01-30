Etienne scores 29 in leading Wichita State past UCF in OT

HOUSTON (KXAN) -- As rumors fly that Houston Texans' star quarterback Deshaun Watson may have already made a trade request, the team now faces the possible loss of another big name: its celebrity defensive end J.J. Watt.

According to Bleacher Report and NFL Network commentator Mike Garafolo, Watt wants "clarity" on his future with the franchise -- and the team is aware that they have a decision to make.