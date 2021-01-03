Etienne Scores 29; Shockers Surge Past Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 29 points to help Wichita State overcome Ole Miss, 83-79.

WSU (6-2) notched its fifth-straight win, and interim head coach Isaac Brown improved to 3-0 in true road games.

Etienne made a season-high five threes and knocked down 8-of-9 at the foul line. He scored 19 in the second half, including 11-straight Shocker points over one stretch, to keep his team in the ballgame.

WSU trailed by seven points with less than 8:00 to play, but Etienne supplied six more points during an 11-2 burst. His NBA-range three gave the Shockers their first lead of the second half, 73-71, with 4:47 to play.

Alterique Gilbert finished with 14 points and four assists.

Trey Wade set team-highs with 10 rebounds and five assists to go with nine points. His three-pointer with 2:59 remaining put the Shockers in front for good, 76-74.

Dexter Dennis battled foul trouble but stepped up with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 13 minutes, including a jumper and a free throw in the final seconds that helped ice the game.

Devontae Shuler scored 20 points on 6-of-12 three-point shooting and K.J. Buffen chipped in 18 for Ole Miss (5-3), which saw a six-game home winning streak snapped.

The Shockers set season-highs with 83 points on 52.0 percent shooting against an Ole Miss team that had been limiting opponents to 56.9 points and less than 37 percent coming in (both marks top-15 nationally).

WSU made nine of its 20 three-point tries and cashed in 22-of-26 at the foul line.

Ole Miss turned 16 Shocker turnovers into 31 points, while committing just nine of its own. WSU had won the turnover battle in each of its first seven games coming in.

NOTABLE:

Etienne topped 20 points for the third time this year and for the fifth time in his Shocker career.

Brown joins Gary Thompson (1964-65) as the only Shocker head coaches to start their tenure with three-straight true road victories.

Ole Miss Pavilion was limited to 10 percent capacity. Attendance was listed at 860.

The Shockers swept a home-and-home series from Ole Miss that began last season in Wichita and now leads the all-time series 4-3 (2-1 in Oxford).

WSU has won its first January game in 10 of the last 11 years (2019 at Memphis being the exception).

WSU has won 14 of its last 19 true road games going back to February, 2019.

UP NEXT:

The Shockers face another stiff road challenge on Wednesday – this time against a Houston team currently ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll. Tipoff from the Fertitta Center is 7 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN+.