Ex-Kansas forward de Sousa found not guilty of battery

Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa (22) walks out of the crowd after a brawl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State in Lawrence, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Kansas defeated Kansas State 81-59. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A jury has found former Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa not guilty of aggravated battery for hitting a man in the face during a New Year’s Day bar fight.

The Kansas City Star reports de Sousa hugged his lawyer and praised God following the jury’s Thursday decision. Douglas County prosecutors alleged that de Sousa hit 32-year-old Shawnee native Grant Davis so hard during the Jan. 1, 2020 bar fight in Lawrence that it blinded him in one eye.

De Sousa says he hit Davis with an open palm but didn’t touch his eye.