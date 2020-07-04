Ex-MLB pitcher Tyson Brummett, 3 others die in plane crash

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2012, file photo, Venezuela’s starting pitcher Tyson Brummett throws in the first inning against against Dominican Republic at a Caribbean Series baseball game at Quisqueya stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Brummett and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — A former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and three others died in a plane crash in rural Utah.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says ex-pitcher 35-year-old Tyson Brummett of Salt Lake City was flying the small plane, which crashed near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon just before 8 a.m. Friday. A witness said the plane went into a downward corkscrew motion as it crashed.

TV station WPVI reports all four people on board did not survive. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

