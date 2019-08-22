“Failure is not an option” WSU Baseball looks to create new culture under new head coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- This fall will be the most important time for Shocker baseball as the team works to create a new culture under head coach Eric Wedge.

Come September, Shocker fans will have a chance to watch Wedge make his coaching debut when Wichita State takes on Nebraska in the first of two exhibition games September 21, at Eck Stadium.

“I mean failure is not an option. That’s a cliche, but it’s only a cliche if it’s just words,” Wedge says. “You have to live it, right? And we’re going to make sure that these young people that come out here, they’re committed to this sport, to this university, to this city. We’re going to give them every resource and tool that we can give them to be the best that they can be.”

On Wednesday, the Shockers gathered for their first practice of the fall season under Wedge. So far, it is clear that the team is fully aware of Wedge’s history that includes numerous accolades as the catcher on the Shockers 1989 national championship team.

“You know, he’s been through it all and he’s seen success at all levels whether that be the college level, he’s seen success in high school with himself,” says Senior outfielder Jacob Katzfey. “He’s seen success in the majors obviously, you know we’re super excited and we know all that and we know the tradition here and we want nothing more, but to get back to Omaha.”