Fans Get First Glance at 2019-20 Shocker Basketball Squads

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Fans got a first glimpse of the 2019-20 Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams at the Black & Yellow Scrimmage on Saturday.



The men’s team played two 10-minute halves of basketball, and Yellow won the game 21-19 with a second-half comeback.



Trey Wade led the game in scoring. He put up eight points along with two rebounds and an assist to lead the way for Yellow. Wade went 2-for-2 from behind the arc.



Jamarius Burton and Asbjorn Mitgaard combined for 13 points and seven rebounds, but couldn’t help Black overcome a late surge from Yellow.



The men’s squad has five true freshman and a combined 11 underclassmen on the roster.



The women’s basketball team kicked off the day with a series of drills that led into a 3-point contest.



The Shocker women showed their range in the 3-point shootout with eight participants and two athletes facing off in a final round. Maya Brewer and Carla Bremaud moved on to the final round, and Bremaud came out as the victor, beating Brewer in the finals by a score of 14-12.



In the women’s scrimmage portion, Yellow won the game 23-19. Brewer, Trajata Colbert and Shyia Smith each scored five points. The trio also combined for 12 rebounds to lead the Yellow team to victory.



The men’s basketball team opens up play with an exhibition against Northeastern State at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Charles Koch Arena. The women’s squad kicks off its season at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in The Roundhouse against Missouri Southern State.

