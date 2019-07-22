Fans get to mingle with the Aftershocks ahead of the TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – The Basketball Tournament, or TBT, will tip-off on Thursday in Wichita.

On Sunday, the Shocker faithful braved the heat to get a chance to see their favorite WSU players who are a part of the Aftershocks squad.

It was all a part of the Aftershocks Tip-Off Tourney event at the Shocker Store on Wichita State’s campus.

Some of the players who just got in town, like Cleanthony Early, were there to greet fans and sign all sorts of shocker gear and apparel.

The team is made up of Shocker alumni who are still playing various leagues.

Tien Huynh, the Aftershocks General Manager, says he expects Shocker fans to pack Charles Koch Arena when the team takes on Iowa United on Thursday.

“There is no doubt that this is a basketball town, we have some of the best fans in all of basketball and we are blessed to be in that situation, I can probably put myself on the line, out on a limb and say that I think we have, combined, sold more tickets than all the other regions combined, so that just goes to show how big of a basketball town Wichita is and how big Shocker nation is,” said Huynh.

The Aftershocks will tip-off at 8 p.m. Thursday.