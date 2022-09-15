WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Wichita high school football teams will get to play under the lights at Riverfront Stadium this year.

The Wichita Wind Surge announced Thursday that the baseball field will be converted to a football field for two local games:

West High v. Northwest on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

South High v. West High on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

“Wichita Public Schools is excited for our players, coaches, and fans to be able to experience two football games at the Riverfront Stadium this fall season,” Kaleb Stoppel, Wichita Public Schools district athletic director, said in a news release. “It is the hope that this is only the beginning, and all Wichita Public Schools’ football teams and fans can experience games at the Riverfront Stadium in the future.”

Wind Surge officials thanked Mel Hambleton Ford for being the presenting sponsor for the games.

Tickets are $8 for the general public and $4 for respective schools with student IDs. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Wind Surge Box Office, 275 S. McLean Blvd.

Tickets can also be purchased the night of each game at the Delano entrance of Riverfront Stadium, starting 90 minutes before kickoff.

USD 259 and Riverfront Stadium admittance and safety protocols for sporting events will strictly be enforced.

In August, Wichita Wind Surge announced that the rivalry game between Dodge City and Garden City high schools will be played at the stadium. That game is set for Saturday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.