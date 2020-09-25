Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

All football-related activities at Derby High School suspended due to COVID-19

by: KSN News

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby High School is suspending all football-related activities due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases. It includes tonight’s homecoming festivities. They will be rescheduled according to the district.

KSN News first told you about the story Monday.

The district said it has eight positive cases related to football, and it has not determined when football may resume.

The district added they are following the Sedgwick County Health Department’s strong recommendation of suspending football for the immediate future while close contact tracing and necessary next steps are completed.

You can find COVID-19 information on the Derby Public Schools website. Tickets may be used at a future date.

