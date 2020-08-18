Andale ready to defend their 3A state title

ANDALE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Andale Indians went wire-to-wire during the 2019 season, winning all 13 games en route to a 3A state title.

They’ve retooled and reloaded, looking to do the same in 2020.

Senior Noah Meyer, who played four different positions last season is set to be the starter under center when the season begins.

Back in their ground and pound running attack is another senior in Eli Rowland.

Senior linebacker/tight end Caden Parthemer is confident they can keep the winning train moving in 2020.

“We are excited, We think we have another shot, we have a lot of returners, a lot of guys who have played since they were sophomores, I think we are going to be really good this year,” said Parthemer.

It’s those seniors that head coach Dylan Schmidt will lean on this season.

“I hope those guys take some ownerships especially the seniors, because this is their team, and hopefully we keep everything moving, and hopefully they get to play, like I said earlier they deserve it,” said Schmidt.

Andale will aim to defend their title beginning on September 4th when they travel to play Rose Hill.