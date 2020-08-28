Andover Central on the hunt for a state title

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — The last memory for the Andover Central Jaguars during the 2019 season, a 68-7 loss to Bishop Miege in the 4A state title game.

That loss however didn’t define their season. In Derek Tuttle’s first year as coach for the Jags, the team rattled off 11 wins to get to the state championship.

However, that 61 point loss is still fresh on the mind of Tuttle’s squad.

“I think that always plays a little motivation because we were so close, but didn’t quite get it and so, Bishop Miege is an outstanding program and one thing you got to look at when your a coach in any program is how did they do, how do they keep doing it,” said Tuttle.

Gone off last years team are quarterback Shomari Parnell and wide receiver Matthew Macy.

Kyle Kohman, a senior wide receiver and defensive end says he’s hopeful the team can be right back where they last November at the end of this season.

“We are looking to get back to state, where we were last year, it didn’t end how we wanted it to obviously, but the process, getting there, those playoff games is a lot of fun, I hope we can do it again this year for sure,” said Kohman.

Andover Central will open the season on the road at Newton on September 4th.