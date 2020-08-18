Andover looks for success in first year under Dusenbury

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — High School football is back in the Sunflower State.

Monday marked the first day of practice for teams across the state, including the Andover Trojans.

The Trojans are coming off 3-7 season that culminated with a 35-7 loss to Bishop Carroll in the 5A playoffs.

Stepping into replace former head coach Cade Armstrong is Ken Dusenbury.

Dusenbury comes over to Andover after spending five seasons as an assistant at Garden Plain.

“They had a really good team last year, they had a lot of tough breaks and they were close in a lot of games, had some key injuries and a lot of things that could’ve gone wrong did go wrong, so these guys are ready to get back after it,” said Dusenbery.

While he won’t have three-year starting quarterback Eli Fahnestock under center, there is plenty of experience returning.

In all, 13 seniors are back for the Trojans, including middle linebacker Ashton Ngo.

“We got a new head coach this year, so, we are going to have a new offense and I think we are going to be able to do better things than we did last year,” said Ngo.

Andover will open the season on September 4th at Maize.