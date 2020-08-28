Augusta will lean on experience heading into the 2020 season

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Augusta Orioles are looking to take flight in what is sure to be a much different high school football season this year.

The Orioles are coming off a five win season in 2019, one that ended with a 45-7 loss to Andover Central, the 4A runner-ups.

After seeing USD 259 postpone fall sports and activities for the next nine weeks, head football coach, Jason Filbeck knows how happy his seniors are for the opportunity to play.

“These guys have been on varsity since the Tenth grade,” said Filbeck. “They have put in so much work and wanted a chance to make history in Augusta.”

Those seniors, like running back Ryan Andrews are also taking a different approach, even in practice.

“No one has complained this year,” said Andrews. “We have a great senior class and we are just happy to be back on the field playing with each other.”

Augusta will kickoff their season at home with a non-conference game against Field-Kindley, out of Coffeyville, on September 4th.