Bishop Carroll, Kapaun to move forward with fall sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel high schools will have fall sports after all.

Today, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita decided to allow both schools to move forward with their fall sports seasons, as originally planned.

Last night, the USD 259 Board of Education voted, 5-2, to move to fully remote learning for grades six through 12. That ultimately put the fall sports season on hold on the district and the Greater Wichita Athletic League for nine weeks.

While Bishop Carroll and Kapaun are both members of the GWAL, they aren’t members of USD 259.