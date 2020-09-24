Canceled: GBHS vs. KMC Friday Varsity Football game

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Varsity Football game between Great Bend High School and Kapaun Mt. Carmel, scheduled for Friday, September 26 at GBHS Memorial Stadium has been canceled. The cancelation resulted from a player on the Kapaun team testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Great Bend High School said additional competitions for 9th-grade and junior varsity football, scheduled with Kapaun on Monday, September 28, have also been canceled.

In a news release Thursday, Kapaun Mt. Carmel President Rob Knapp said, “With the health and safety of our student athletes and staff as well as mitigating the spread of the virus as our primary

concern, the game has been cancelled. While it was the last thing we wanted,

cancelling the game is the right thing to do.”

