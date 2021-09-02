Friday Football Fever early kickoff: Bishop Carroll defeats Wichita Northwest, 37-27

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The high school football season kicked off Thursday night with a City League rivalry.

Bishop Carroll was at Northwest High School. The defense got the game going. Bishop Carroll went to the air. On the other end, Corbin Verduzco tips the ball and it’s picked off by Dontrell Harris giving the ball to the Grizzlies.

The turnover led to points. Geremiah Moore keeps it with a touchdown. Later in the first half, Moore really got the show going. He ran for 66 yards, and it was 13-0 Northwest.

Then came a Bishop Carroll tidal wave. The Eagles score 30 unanswered points.

“The competition, it was a dog fight. They are a really good team over there. I was proud of our kids. The way they overcame and bounced back 13 points down. I liked our execution in the second half, in the third quarter especially. I thought we executed well on both sides of the ball,” said Dusty Trail, Bishop Carroll head coach.

Here are the final team scores:

Bishop Carroll – 37

Northwest High School – 27