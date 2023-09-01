WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:
Garden City 19
vs. Wichita Heights 20
Newton 6
vs. Valley Center 20
Bishop Carroll 7
vs. Wichita Northwest 58
Topeka 0
vs. Maize 43
Maize South 48
vs. Andover 27
Buhler 14
vs. Andover Central 20
Wichita South 14
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72
Wellington 28
vs. Andale 75
Goddard 46
vs. Haysville-Campus 8
Dodge City 13
vs. Wichita West 8
Derby 19
vs. Manhattan 33
Salina South 28
vs. Salina Central 54
McPherson 16
vs. Great Bend 29
Hays 20
vs. Junction City 14
Hutchinson 3
vs. Goddard Eisenhower 7
Wichita East 25
vs. Washburn Rural 26