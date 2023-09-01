WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:

Garden City 19
vs. Wichita Heights 20

Newton 6
vs. Valley Center 20

Bishop Carroll 7
vs. Wichita Northwest 58

Topeka 0
vs. Maize 43

Maize South 48
vs. Andover 27

Buhler 14
vs. Andover Central 20

Wichita South 14
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72

Wellington 28
vs. Andale 75

Goddard 46
vs. Haysville-Campus 8

Dodge City 13
vs. Wichita West 8

Derby 19
vs. Manhattan 33

Salina South 28
vs. Salina Central 54

McPherson 16
vs. Great Bend 29

Hays 20
vs. Junction City 14

Hutchinson 3
vs. Goddard Eisenhower 7

Wichita East 25
vs. Washburn Rural 26

