WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

GAMES COVERED AND SCORES:

Garden City 19

vs. Wichita Heights 20

Newton 6

vs. Valley Center 20

Bishop Carroll 7

vs. Wichita Northwest 58

Topeka 0

vs. Maize 43

Maize South 48

vs. Andover 27

Buhler 14

vs. Andover Central 20

Wichita South 14

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 72

Wellington 28

vs. Andale 75

Goddard 46

vs. Haysville-Campus 8

Dodge City 13

vs. Wichita West 8

Derby 19

vs. Manhattan 33

Salina South 28

vs. Salina Central 54

McPherson 16

vs. Great Bend 29

Hays 20

vs. Junction City 14

Hutchinson 3

vs. Goddard Eisenhower 7

Wichita East 25

vs. Washburn Rural 26

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.