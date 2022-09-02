WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as they come in):

Wichita Northwest
vs. Bishop Carroll

Wichita Southeast
vs. Wichita North

Andover
vs. Maize South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Wichita South

Andale
vs. Wellington

El Dorado
vs. Clearwater

Kingman
vs. Cheney

Campus
vs. Goddard

Manhattan
vs. Derby

Eisenhower
vs. Hutchinson

Hillsboro
vs. Haven

Valley Center
vs. Newton

Andover Central
vs. Buhler

Salina South
vs. Salina Central

Wichita West
vs. Dodge City

Wichita Heights
vs. Garden City

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.