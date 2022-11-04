WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.

GAMES COVERED:

Bishop Carroll
vs. Hutchinson (Game of the Week)

Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Maize

Junction City
vs. Wichita Northwest

Lawrence
vs. Derby

Ellsworth
vs. Kingman

Coffeyville-Field Kinley
vs. Circle

Great Bend
vs. Salina Central

Chaparral
vs. Southeast of Saline (In Salina)

Arkansas City
vs. McPherson

Valley Center
vs. Hays

