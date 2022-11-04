WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — It is playoff football time in Kansas! Here are the games KSN is following for the Friday Football Fever playoffs as they come in.
Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to see highlights.
GAMES COVERED:
Bishop Carroll
vs. Hutchinson (Game of the Week)
Kapaun Mt. Carmel
vs. Maize
Junction City
vs. Wichita Northwest
Lawrence
vs. Derby
Ellsworth
vs. Kingman
Coffeyville-Field Kinley
vs. Circle
Great Bend
vs. Salina Central
Chaparral
vs. Southeast of Saline (In Salina)
Arkansas City
vs. McPherson
Valley Center
vs. Hays
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.