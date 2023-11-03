WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.
Games Covered and Scores:
Game of The Week
Wichita East 48
vs. Wichita Northwest 28
St. George-Rock Creek 28
vs. Wichita Collegiate 47
Great Bend 34
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36
Holcomb 8
vs. Cheney 37
Hays 7
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41
Coffeyville-Field Kinley 20
vs. Wellington 27
Lawrence 6
vs. Derby 48
Kingman 24
vs. Southeast of Saline 36
McPherson 26
vs. Buhler 3
Sterling 22
vs. Conway Springs 52
Ellsworth 34
vs. Garden Plain 31