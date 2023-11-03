WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of The Week
Wichita East 48
vs. Wichita Northwest 28

St. George-Rock Creek 28
vs. Wichita Collegiate 47

Great Bend 34
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36

Holcomb 8
vs. Cheney 37

Hays 7
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41

Coffeyville-Field Kinley 20
vs. Wellington 27

Lawrence 6
vs. Derby 48

Kingman 24
vs. Southeast of Saline 36

McPherson 26
vs. Buhler 3

Sterling 22
vs. Conway Springs 52

Ellsworth 34
vs. Garden Plain 31