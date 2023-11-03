WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever.

Checkout the video above for game highlights.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of The Week

Wichita East 48

vs. Wichita Northwest 28

St. George-Rock Creek 28

vs. Wichita Collegiate 47

Great Bend 34

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 36

Holcomb 8

vs. Cheney 37

Hays 7

vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 41

Coffeyville-Field Kinley 20

vs. Wellington 27

Lawrence 6

vs. Derby 48

Kingman 24

vs. Southeast of Saline 36

McPherson 26

vs. Buhler 3

Sterling 22

vs. Conway Springs 52

Ellsworth 34

vs. Garden Plain 31