WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sectional round of the Kansas High School football playoffs is here! Here are the scores from around the state that KSN is covering for the Friday Football Fever as they come in.

GAMES COVERED:

Wichita Northwest 18

vs. Manhattan 27



Washburn Rural 21

vs. Derby 36



Hutchinson 14

vs. Maize 21



Salina Central 12

vs. Hays 49



Andover Central 7

vs. Wamego 42



Towanda-Circle 28

vs. McPherson 49



Andale 48

vs. Rock Creek 0



Cheney 6

vs. Clay Center 24



Hoisington 21

vs. Southeast of Saline 44



Kingman 35

vs. Beloit 6

Wabaunsee 14

vs. Conway Springs 39

Smith Center 6

vs. Inman 28

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Chase County 40

vs. Little River 48

Meade 50

vs. Hill City 68

Wichita County 58

vs. Atwood 12

Dighton 38

vs. Sharon Springs 0

Lebo 6

vs. Canton Galva 52

Axtel 52

vs. Osborne 6

Thunder Ridge 62

vs. Victoria 46

SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Waverly 46

vs. Tescott 12

Wetmore 12

vs. Cunningham 58

Northern Valley 20

vs. Ashland 68

Ingalls 6

vs. Cheylin 51

