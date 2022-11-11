WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sectional round of the Kansas High School football playoffs is here! Here are the scores from around the state that KSN is covering for the Friday Football Fever as they come in.

Watch the video above to see the highlights!

GAMES COVERED:

Wichita Northwest 18
vs. Manhattan 27

Washburn Rural 21
vs. Derby 36

Hutchinson 14
vs. Maize 21

Salina Central 12
vs. Hays 49

Andover Central 7
vs. Wamego 42

Towanda-Circle 28
vs. McPherson 49

Andale 48
vs. Rock Creek 0

Cheney 6
vs. Clay Center 24

Hoisington 21
vs. Southeast of Saline 44

Kingman 35
vs. Beloit 6

Wabaunsee 14
vs. Conway Springs 39

Smith Center 6
vs. Inman 28

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Chase County 40
vs. Little River 48

Meade 50
vs. Hill City 68

Wichita County 58
vs. Atwood 12

Dighton 38
vs. Sharon Springs 0

Lebo 6
vs. Canton Galva 52

Axtel 52
vs. Osborne 6

Thunder Ridge 62
vs. Victoria 46

SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:

Waverly 46
vs. Tescott 12

Wetmore 12
vs. Cunningham 58

Northern Valley 20
vs. Ashland 68

Ingalls 6
vs. Cheylin 51

