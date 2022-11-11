WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sectional round of the Kansas High School football playoffs is here! Here are the scores from around the state that KSN is covering for the Friday Football Fever as they come in.
GAMES COVERED:
Wichita Northwest 18
vs. Manhattan 27
Washburn Rural 21
vs. Derby 36
Hutchinson 14
vs. Maize 21
Salina Central 12
vs. Hays 49
Andover Central 7
vs. Wamego 42
Towanda-Circle 28
vs. McPherson 49
Andale 48
vs. Rock Creek 0
Cheney 6
vs. Clay Center 24
Hoisington 21
vs. Southeast of Saline 44
Kingman 35
vs. Beloit 6
Wabaunsee 14
vs. Conway Springs 39
Smith Center 6
vs. Inman 28
EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Chase County 40
vs. Little River 48
Meade 50
vs. Hill City 68
Wichita County 58
vs. Atwood 12
Dighton 38
vs. Sharon Springs 0
Lebo 6
vs. Canton Galva 52
Axtel 52
vs. Osborne 6
Thunder Ridge 62
vs. Victoria 46
SIX MAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
Waverly 46
vs. Tescott 12
Wetmore 12
vs. Cunningham 58
Northern Valley 20
vs. Ashland 68
Ingalls 6
vs. Cheylin 51
