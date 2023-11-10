WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 11 of Friday Football Fever.

Game highlights will be added to this article after they air on KSN News at 10.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of the Week

Maize South 47

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57

McPherson 21

vs. Andover Central 28

Southeast of Saline 42

vs. Hoisington 49

Clay Center 21

vs. Cheney 23

Wichita Collegiate 25

vs. Andale 50

Maize 14

vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 35

Norton Community 20

vs. Ellsworth 6

Hoxie 42

vs. Ell-Saline 44

Conway Springs 28

vs. Marion 20

Wellington 0

vs. Wamego 49

Wichita East 14

vs. Washburn-Rural 35

Derby 23

vs. Manhattan 21