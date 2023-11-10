WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football playoffs are back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 11 of Friday Football Fever.
Game highlights will be added to this article after they air on KSN News at 10.
Games Covered and Scores:
Game of the Week
Maize South 47
vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 57
McPherson 21
vs. Andover Central 28
Southeast of Saline 42
vs. Hoisington 49
Clay Center 21
vs. Cheney 23
Wichita Collegiate 25
vs. Andale 50
Maize 14
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower 35
Norton Community 20
vs. Ellsworth 6
Hoxie 42
vs. Ell-Saline 44
Conway Springs 28
vs. Marion 20
Wellington 0
vs. Wamego 49
Wichita East 14
vs. Washburn-Rural 35
Derby 23
vs. Manhattan 21