WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football season in Kansas is starting to come to an end. Here are the playoff games KSN is following for the sub-state round of Friday Football Fever.

Game highlights will be added to this article after they air on KSN News at 10.

For more scores from around the Sunflower State, click here.

Games Covered and Scores:

Game of the Week

Goddard-Eisenhower 39

vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 42

Andale 24

vs. Cheney 28

Derby 29

vs. Washburn Rural 28

Medicine Lodge 19

vs. Conway Springs 34

Andover Central 26

vs. Wamego 7

Hoisington 30

vs. Norton Community 21

Ell Saline 28

vs. Wichita County 64